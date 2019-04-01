Grand National: Trainer Gordon Elliott set for record number of runners

Gordon Elliott with Tiger Roll after their Grand National triumph last year

Randox Health Grand National Date: 6 April Venue: Aintree Racecourse Time: 17:15 BST Meeting: 4-6 April Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and BBC Sport website - more details.

Irish trainer Gordon Elliott is set to have a record number of runners in the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday.

Elliott has last year's winner Tiger Roll and 12 other entries guaranteed a run - should he wish - after Monday's confirmation stage.

Elliott's mentor Martin Pipe holds the record of 10 National runners in 2001.

Twelve horses, including 20-1 chance Ms Parfois, have been scratched, which leaves 69 entries. A maximum field of 40 will be named on Thursday.

Elliott has 13 entries in the top 40 but has indicated he will only run Mala Beach if rain softens the ground conditions this week.

Aside from Elliott's team, leading hopefuls Vintage Clouds and Walk In The Mill are now sure of a place.

Those withdrawn include Elliott's Alpha Des Obeaux, The Storyteller and Shattered Love, as well as Bristol De Mai, Blaklion, Abolitionist, Sub Lieutenant and Yala Enki.

Tiger Roll is the 4-1 favourite to become the first horse since Red Rum 45 years ago to win the race two years running.

The withdrawals mean Bless The Wings, third in 2018, is currently number 40 and guaranteed a run.

Captain Redbeard is currently number 40 and guaranteed a run.

Bless The Wings, who was third last year, is next in line for a place, with four reserves named on Thursday.