Dubai World Cup: Thunder Snow first horse to win title twice

Thunder Snow edges to the line by a nose

Thunder Snow became the first horse to win the Dubai World Cup twice as he retained his title at Meydan.

The five-year-old 4-1 shot surged for the line in the one mile, two furlong race on the dirt track and held off 28-1 chance Gronkowski to win by a nose.

The 2-1 favourite Capezzano finished last of the 12 runners.

It was a successful day for Godolphin as Auxerre captured the Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster on the first day of the new Flat season.

The Charlie Appleby-trained four-year-old, a 5-2 favourite, beat Kynren by two and a quarter lengths.

Analysis

Cornelius Lysaght, BBC horse racing correspondent

After a prolific 2018 in which the twin summits of the Epsom Derby and the Melbourne Cup were scaled by Godolphin, it might have been hard to keep up the momentum into the new year, but that does not seem to be the case at all.

The Lincoln was just one cog in Sheikh Mohammed's Saturday winning wheel with all that success in Dubai too, plus a Group One race in Sydney. Despite the competitive nature of the race, Auxerre was backed as though defeat was out of the question and once the race was under way there was nothing to worry about. Better races now beckon.