Damian Lewis: Golden Globe winner to star in Dream Alliance film

Dream Alliance, ridden by Tom O'Brien, pulls away to win the 2009 Welsh Grand National at 20-1

Golden Globe winner Damian Lewis is to star in a film charting the story of Welsh racehorse Dream Alliance.

The horse was raised on an allotment and owned by a syndicate at Cefn Fforest Working Men's club, but won the 2009 Welsh Grand National in his first race after stem-cell surgery.

Lewis, 48, is star of Billions, Homeland and Band of Brothers.

Dream Alliance's mother was bought for £300 and he won £138,000 in prize money.

Damian Lewis and fellow Billions star Paul Giamatti

Born just 30 miles from Chepstow on land next to Blackwood Rugby Club, Dream Alliance was owned by 23 regulars of the Top Club in Cefn Fforest who each paid £10-a-week for his upkeep.

In a rags-to-riches career, Dream Alliance won the 2007 Perth Gold Cup among five triumphs in 30 races.

The tale has already the subject of the 2017 sports documentary Dark Horse.

Welsh filmmaker Euros Lyn will direct the big-screen version, with filming in Wales due to begin soon.