Cheltenham Festival 2019: Declan Lavery appeals against 10-day ban

Only four of the 18 horses that started finished the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham

The jockey who was given a 10-day ban that was called "a disgrace" by Sir AP McCoy will appeal against the decision.

Declan Lavery was one of three jockeys punished for continuing in the National Hunt Chase "when it appeared contrary to the horse's welfare".

Just four of the 18 starters completed the four-mile race for amateur riders at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday.

McCoy called the ban "indefensible", adding: "I have never seen as bad a decision in 25 years in racing."

Lavery finished third on Jerrysback but stewards later said his mount had made tired jumping errors at the final two fences.

The BHA defended the punishment, saying it was the responsibility of the jockey to pull up tired horses.