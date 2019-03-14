Cheltenham Festival: Frodon and Bryony Frost win Ryanair Chase

Frost and Frodon have forged a special partnership

Jockey Bryony Frost made Cheltenham Festival history as she became the first woman to ride a top-level Grade One winner over jumps at the meeting when Frodon landed an emotional triumph in the Ryanair Chase.

Frost, 23, the daughter of Grand National-winning jockey Jimmy, punched the air with delight after victory on the 9-2 chance, trained by Paul Nicholls.

"He's Pegasus," said a tearful Frost after her bold-jumping mount finished ahead of Aso and Road To Respect.

As the jockey and her mount returned to a rapturous reception in the winner's enclosure, 10-time champion trainer Nicholls said it was "one of the best days ever".

Aso (33-1) kept on for second, with Road To Respect (9-2) third.

More to follow.