Cheltenham Festival: Altior battles for record-equalling victory

Odds-on favourite Altior claimed a record-equalling 18th consecutive success thanks to a nervy win in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Nicky Henderson's superstar (4-11) was far from dominant and was challenged by Politologue and Sceau Royal late on.

Jockey Nico de Boinville had to dig deep to win by one-and-three-quarter lengths.

It is a 63rd Festival victory for Henderson.

