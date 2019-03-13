Callum Rodriguez: Jockey faces lengthy drugs ban

Callum Rodriguez rode 68 winners in 2018

Jockey Callum Rodriguez is facing a lengthy ban from racing following a failed a drugs test.

The 21-year-old, based with County Durham trainer Michael Dods, rode 68 winners in 2018.

It is understood cocaine was found in Rodriguez's sample. He is suspended pending an investigation by the British Horseracing Authority.

"My one-off action was completely out of character and one that I deeply regret," said Rodriguez in a statement.

Rodriguez has partnered 12 winners from 64 runs so far this year but has not taken part in any races since 5 March at Wolverhampton.

He was the leading apprentice jockey on the northern circuit and third nationwide.

Rodriguez's statement added: "I would like to sincerely apologise to all the owners and trainers I have ridden for, in particular Mr Dods and everyone at Denton Hall, as well as my fellow jockeys in the weighing room.

"My plan is to continue riding work for Michael Dods and other connections while I am away from race riding."