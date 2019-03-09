Wrong horse declared winner at Sandown after incorrect photo finish

One For Rosie (right) jumps in the lead in the 13:50 at Sandown

There was confusion at Sandown Park when the wrong horse was awarded the winner of the 13:50 race.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' 12-1 chance One For Rosie was declared to have won in a photo finish, but it emerged the photo was taken from the wrong winning line.

Hughie Morrison's Third Wind, at 9-1, was eventually awarded the race by a short head, with some bookmakers paying out for both horses as winners.

Meanwhile, 7-1 shot Malaya powered through to win the Imperial Cup.

On soft ground for the Handicap Hurdle over one mile (seven furlongs), the five-year-old mare was close to falling at the penultimate hurdle, but jockey Harry Cobden held on and his mount jumped the last superbly before surging to the line to win by one and a quarter lengths.

Monsieur Lecoq - a winner over the same distance at the same track in January - was second, with 3-1 favourite Call Me Lord four lengths adrift in third.