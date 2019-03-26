Grand National 2019: Race schedule & BBC coverage times

Listen to the 2019 Grand National across BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and mobile app

The eyes of the racing world will once again be on Aintree Racecourse for the 2019 Grand National Festival from 4-6 April.

Fences including Becher's Brook and the Chair await the 40 runners and riders in the famous race on Saturday, 6 April (17:15 BST).

Davy Russell rode 10-1 shot Tiger Roll to victory in last year's Grand National after a photo finish with Pleasant Company.

BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra will bring you live commentary of the main race on each day of the festival, and the BBC Sport website, mobile app and social media accounts will also feature all the latest news and expert analysis.

Full race schedule and BBC coverage

(all times BST, distances in miles and furlongs)

All timings are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Thursday, 4 April - Grand Opening Day

Katie Walsh riding Baie Des Iles during the 2018 meeting

Live coverage

14:00-16:00, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Racecard

13:45 - Merseyrail Manifesto Novices' Steeple Chase 2m 4f

14:20 - Doom Bar Anniversary 4YO Juvenile Hurdle 2m 1f

14:50 - Betway Bowl Steeple Chase 3m 1f

15:25 - Betway Aintree Hurdle 2m 4f

16:05 - Randox Health Foxhunters' Steeple Chase 2m 5f

16:40 - Betway Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase 2m

17:15 - Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open NH Flat 2m 1f

Friday, 5 April - Ladies' Day

Last year's winner Tiger Roll, ridden by Davy Russell, leaps over The Water Jump

Live coverage

14:00-16:00, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Racecard

13:40 - Alder Hey Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f

14:20 - Crabbie's Top Novices' Hurdle 2m ½f

14:50 - Betway Mildmay Novices' Steeple Chase 3m 1f

15:25 - JLT Melling Steeple Chase 2m 4f

16:05 - Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase 2m 5f

16:40 - Doom Bar Sefton Novices' Hurdle 3m ½f

17:15 - Weatherbys Champion Standard Open NH Flat 2m 1f

Saturday, 6 April - Grand National Day

Runners and riders in front of the Princess Royal Stand at Aintree.

Live coverage

17:00-17:30, BBC Radio 5 Live

Racecard

13:45 - Gaskells Handicap Hurdle 3m ½f

14:25 - Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle 2m 4f

15:00 - Doom Bar Maghull Novices' Steeple Chase 2m

15:40 - Betway Handicap Steeple Chase 3m 1f

16:20 - Ryanair Stayers' Hurdle 3m ½f

17:15 - Randox Health Grand National Steeple Chase 4m 2½f

18:15 - Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle 2m ½f