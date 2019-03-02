Winx: Star Australian horse sets world record for Group One wins

Winx has run at Randwick 23 times out of her 41 career runs

Australian racehorse Winx has won a world record 23rd Group One race to stretch her unbeaten streak to 31.

The horse, rated as the best in the world, was odds-on favourite for the Chipping Norton Stakes at Sydney's Royal Randwick Racecourse.

Although she was pushed by rival Happy Clapper, she accelerated away late on for another victory.

"I had the horse to get me out of trouble, as she has done time and time again." said jockey Hugh Bowman.

It was her fourth consecutive win in the race and sees her pass the record of the Willie Mullins-trained former Champion Hurdle winner Hurricane Fly who was retired in August 2015.

In August, she beat Black Caviar's Australian win record with her 26th consecutive win and she last lost a race in April 2015.

But there were some anxious moments this time when Happy Clapper led by seven lengths coming around the final turn.

"I know I probably looked in trouble at the 700m, but I knew she would she would find another gear and she did it with relative ease in the end, as I expected she would," added Bowman.

The seven-year-old is set to have two more races before she is retired with next month's Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick likely to be her final outing.

"I can see the sun going down, hopefully we can get through two more races," said trainer Chris Waller.

Asked about winning a 23rd Group One race, he replied: "She's a superstar, very, very special."