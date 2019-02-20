Big Orange: Ascot Gold Cup winner retired, says trainer Michael Bell

Big Orange beats Order Of St George at the 2017 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot
Only a short head separated Big Orange and Order Of St George after two and a half miles

Big Orange, winner of the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in 2017, has been retired.

The eight-year-old, trained by Michael Bell in Newmarket, won nine races and more than £1.25m in prize money.

A two-time winner of the Goodwood Cup, Big Orange triumphed in the Gold Cup by a short head after a thrilling duel with runner-up Order Of St George.

The victory sparked emotional scenes, with television presenter Oli Bell - the winning trainer's nephew - running down the track to greet the horse.

