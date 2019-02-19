Paul Nicholls: Success for Capitaine at Taunton marks 3,000 victories

Paul Barber and Paul Nicholls
Nicholls and Barber are long-time associates

In-form trainer Paul Nicholls has claimed his 3,000th career win after Capitaine won at Taunton on Tuesday.

Jockey Harry Cobden rode the seven-year-old grey - the 3-1 favourite - in the handicap hurdle at 16:15 GMT.

Ten-times champion trainer Nicholls, who is based in Somerset, enjoyed eight winners on Saturday at cumulative odds of more than 45,000-1.

"It really is something of a landmark to reach the 3,000 winners overall," he told the Racing Post.

"It's something I could only dream about in the early '90s when I first started training in Devon.

"The move to Paul Barber's Manor Farm yard in 1994 has proved pivotal in all the success we've had, and it's fantastic that he's a director at Taunton and here this afternoon."

The 56-year-old is trying to take back the champion trainer title from Nicky Henderson, with the Cheltenham Festival - which starts in three weeks time on Tuesday, 12 March - likely to be pivotal in the final shake-up.

His 3,000 winners are made up of 2,960 wins over UK jumps, 11 UK flat winners, 25 over the jumps in Ireland and four jumps wins in France.

Nicholls and daughter Megan were at Taunton for the celebrations

