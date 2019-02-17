Haydock Park: Mass brawl 'strongly condemned' by Racecourse Association

Racing has been trying to crack down on fighting at racecourses

A mass brawl at Haydock Park has been "strongly condemned" by the Racecourse Association.

About 50 people were involved in the fight before and during the eighth and final race on Saturday.

A woman and toddler were caught up in the disturbance and the RCA said the "appalling behaviour" took "the shine off a fantastic Saturday of racing".

A Haydock spokesman said it took a "zero-tolerance position" on fighting and those involved were "ejected".

Racing has been on high alert over on-track fighting after incidents at Goodwood, Ascot and Hexham in 2018.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a controlled drug in connection with the Haydock brawl.

On Sunday, a spokesman for Haydock added: "We are extremely disappointed by the incident, which is completely out of character with a jumps fixture in February.

"We involved the police who we are continuing to work with on this matter and those involved will be banned from Haydock Park and all other venues in our group."

Governing body the British Horse Racing Authority said: "Haydock Park has stated they will take a zero-tolerance response to this issue.

"We will support the racecourse and the RCA in taking the appropriate action regarding crowd security."