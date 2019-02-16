Haydock Park: Mass brawl among 50 spectators

Brawl at Haydock
Racing has been trying to crack down on fighting at racecourses

Haydock Park officials are investigating after a mass brawl broke out among spectators.

About 50 people were involved in the fight before and during the eighth and final race of the day. A woman and toddler were caught up in the disturbance.

A spokesman said Haydock took a "zero tolerance position" on fighting and that those involved were "ejected".

One man was arrested over a public order offence, Merseyside Police said.

Racing has been on high alert over on-track fighting after incidents at Goodwood, Ascot and Hexham in 2018.

The spokesman said Haydock is "continuing to work with the police on this matter".

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you