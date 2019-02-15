Electric shocks: Trainer Ben Currie charged over 'serious welfare breaches'

Australian trainer Ben Currie has been charged with several "serious welfare breaches" including giving electric shocks to horses.

It follows compatriot Darren Weir being banned for four years for possessing Taser-type devices, known as "jiggers".

Currie is accused of using a jigger on two occasions and unauthorised "shockwave" treatments.

He is also charged with failing to report bleeding horses to stewards and race-day treatment breaches.

Currie, who trains at Toowoomba, 80 miles west of Brisbane, is one of Queensland's leading trainers.

Queensland Racing Integrity Commissioner Ross Barnett said an investigation into him began on 7 April last year.

Jiggers can cause horses to run faster in conjunction with a jockey using their whip.

"The very serious nature of the animal welfare allegations that have surfaced as a result of this investigation have left us with no choice but to act now in the interests of the Queensland racing industry," Mr Barnett said.

Currie has been called to a stewards' inquiry on Monday where he will be asked to give reasons why he should not be suspended.

Barnett said the latest allegations were in addition to the 28 alleged rule breaches which stewards issued to Currie in July last year and four alleged illegal substance breaches issued in November and December.

Currie has continued to train horses in Queensland. Inquiries into the earlier matters are delayed until the outcome of a Supreme Court hearing on 22 February.

The charges against Currie

Currie has yet to comment on the seven new charges he faces in the investigation. He is charged with: