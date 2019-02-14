Charlie Bennett wins appeal as PJA condemns 'deeply concerning' ban

Jockey Robert Havlin broke his collarbone and fractured a rib in the 6 February fall

Jockey Charlie Bennett has won an appeal against a controversial 12-day careless riding ban, after he was blamed for a fall in a race at Kempton earlier this month.

The Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) condemned a new stewarding system which led to the "poor decision".

Bennett's involvement in the fall, which led to the death of a horse, was accidental, the PJA found.

"I'm just pleased this is over and I can put it behind me," Bennett said.

John Gosden-trained Beehaar, a three-year-old on her fourth outing, clipped heels, fell and suffered a fatal injury, while jockey Robert Havlin, broke his collarbone and fractured a rib in the 6 February fall.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) recently switched from a system largely of unpaid, amateur stewards to one in which professional officials are pre-dominant.

"The footage clearly demonstrated that the incident was accidental," said Paul Struthers, PJA chief executive.

"We believed this case was exceptional, that the stewards' conclusion that Charlie had 'edged left without correction when not sufficiently clear' was palpably wrong.

"This was a poor decision and it is deeply concerning coming so soon after the introduction of the BHA's new stewarding system.

"We can't help but think it is a decision that would never have been taken under the old system."

The BHA said any suggestion that the new stewarding system was failing was "deliberately provocative and has no factual basis".

A BHA spokesperson said: "The stewards at Kempton had to consider a serious incident of potential interference which led to the fatal injury to Beehaar and a serious injury to rider Rab Havlin. Their judgement on the day was that Charlie Bennett was guilty of careless riding.

"The reason we have an appeal system, within an independent judicial system which is admired and copied in other sports since its reform in British Racing in 2016, is to provide participants with a fair, transparent way to challenge original decisions if they feel them to be incorrect or if they feel hard done by.

"The suggestion that the original decision was palpably wrong - or that a successful appeal under the very system which is designed to ensure second opinion can be considered - means that the new stewarding model is failing is deliberately provocative and has no factual basis."