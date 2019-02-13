Equine flu: Aptly-named Clearance wins at Kempton Park as racing resumes

Clearance is a son of Authorized, winner of the 2007 Derby at Epsom under Frankie Dettori

An aptly-named horse won the opener at Kempton Park's meeting as British horse racing resumed after a six-day shutdown because of equine flu.

Coincidence-backers were cheering when 11-2 chance Clearance, ridden by Rhys Clutterbuck for trainer Gary Moore, won the Racing TV Apprentice Handicap.

Races were staged for the first time since 6 February after clearance from the British Horseracing Authority.

Meetings also took place at Plumpton, Musselburgh and Southwell.

And on Wednesday the BHA lifted automatic restrictions on the 22 stables with runners at Ayr on 6 February.

The meeting featured the Donald McCain-trained Raise A Spark, which tested positive for equine flu. All other horses at Ayr that day have returned negative tests.

At Kempton Park, top-weight Clearance, a son of Authorized - winner of the 2007 Derby at Epsom under Frankie Dettori - beat runner-up Affluence, the 9-2 favourite, by one and a half lengths.

Meanwhile, Newmarket trainer Simon Crisford said the four horses at his stables that had previously tested positive for equine flu had now returned negative results.

Crisford was the second trainer to have horses test positive following six cases at the Cheshire stables of Donald McCain.

At Musselburgh, Irish runner The Tartan Spartan was sent home after failing to comply with new BHA regulations.

Trained by Andrew Hughes, the six-year-old had travelled 380 miles from County Kilkenny to the meet, but failed to produce a certificate of a negative swab for equine flu.