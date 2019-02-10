Equine flu: Trainer David Pipe hopes for racing return this week

Gates have been shut at racecourses across the country with all race meetings cancelled

Top trainer David Pipe hopes race meetings can be staged again by the end of the week, following "marvellous" work by racing chiefs to contain an equine flu outbreak.

Racing is on hold until Wednesday while the British Horseracing Authority carries out nationwide tests on horses.

The suspension came after the discovery of six cases of equine flu at the Cheshire stable of Donald McCain.

"It's a great worry that it's going on for so long," Pipe said.

"Everybody is concerned, we're certainly missing the racing," he told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek programme.

"It might be difficult for Wednesday, it might be doubtful. It depends how they progress with all the tests. I'm hoping it might be on before the end of the week - but that's more hope than anything."

The BHA is set to announce when racing can begin again on Monday.

On Saturday the BHA announced no new cases of the virus had been detected from analysis of 720 nasal swabs from stables across the country.

While that remains the official position until a further update is issued later on Sunday, the body's director of equine health and welfare has said the actual figure of tests conducted without a positive finding was more like 1,500.

"I can say we haven't had any other positive tests except for those in the Don McCain stable - all tests have returned negative up until when I was last in contact with the laboratory at 9.30pm," David Sykes told Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme.

"I would say we are looking at around 1,500 samples that have been carried out and all are negative so far.

"We're still in lockdown until we can gather some more information. While it's nice to have around 1,500 samples that are negative, it would be nice to have more of them so we get a better idea of what is out there in the general population," he added.

Media playback is not supported on this device Equine flu: Inside the Newmarket laboratory that detected the outbreak

More than 170 stables are in lockdown while the testing programme and containment of the virus are in force, leading to complaints of "overreaction" from some in racing - most notably, trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies.

But Pipe said: "Overreaction is better than no action. It's better to err on the side of caution.

"They're doing swabbing which is marvellous and it's been contained in one stable which is very, very good news. Flu can spread very quickly indeed and something had to be done, and they're certainly doing a very good job testing horses - but how long is it going to go on for?

"It's all good news so far so we just have to see what the rest of the tests do in the next two days."

Sykes added: "If everything came back negative today we'd be looking to move forward and start racing, but we need to be confident we don't undo all the good work by saying 'let's go racing' if we're not fully confident we've got everything covered.

"My job is to do what we think is best for the industry."