Equine flu: Three more horses diagnosed as positive

Equine flu: Inside Newmarket laboratory which detected outbreak

Three more cases have been confirmed at the stables of trainer Ginger McCain as British horse racing is shut down by an equine flu crisis.

One of the horses, Raise A Spark, ran at Ayr races on Wednesday and had shown no symptoms of the highly contagious virus beforehand.

That takes the total of cases to six at McCain's Cheshire stables, and a separate suspicious case elsewhere is also being investigated, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said.

As part of a six-day racing shutdown, all meetings have been cancelled in Britain until Wednesday at the earliest.

A total of 100 racing stables were in lockdown on Friday morning as testing continued.

The alarm was raised on Wednesday night when three vaccinated horses at McCain's base were found to have equine influenza.

A separate case, not yet been confirmed as a positive sample, has been identified with another trainer. No link has been established at this stage between the two stables.

The unnamed trainer, who is not thought to operate in one of the major training areas, had runners at Newcastle on Tuesday and Wolverhampton on Wednesday.

As a result, the BHA has ordered dozens of others who saddled runners at those fixtures into lockdown mode - effectively putting 174 stables into quarantine.

Equine influenza is not markedly different from human flu - infected horses suffer with coughing and runny noses and generally feel run-down.