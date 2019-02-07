Equine Flu: British horse racing cancelled until at least 13 February

Horse racing will not resume in Britain until Wednesday, 13 February at the earliest after an outbreak of equine flu, the British Horseracing Authority has announced.

All fixtures on Thursday were called off by the BHA after three vaccinated horses tested positive for the disease.

Trainer Donald McCain has confirmed the horses came from his Cheshire stables.

Horses from the infected yard raced on Wednesday, potentially exposing a significant number of horses.

"This precautionary approach is intended to ensure we put the health of the horse population and control of the virus first, and avoid any unnecessary risk that might come from returning to racing too quickly," said a BHA statement.

"We appreciate the impact that this may have on the sport commercially, but disease control in order to mitigate the risk of further disruption to the sport - and safeguard the health and welfare of our horses - must be a priority."

More to follow.