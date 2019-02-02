Apple's Jade romps to victory in Irish Champion Hurdle

Apple's Jade was in sparkling form over the minimum two-mile trip

Apple's Jade claimed her 10th Grade One victory at Leopardstown to increase speculation about the mare's plans for the Cheltenham Festival.

The seven-year-old superstar had 16 lengths to spare in beating last year's winner Supasundae in Saturday's Irish Champion Hurdle.

However, her Gigginsgtown Stud owners played down the idea of going for next month's Cheltenham Champion Hurdle.

Trainer Gordon Elliott said the Mare's Hurdle was still the festival target.

It was a second success of the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival for trainer Elliott and jockey Jack Kennedy after Commander of Fleet's win in Saturday's opening race.

With the final hurdle removed for the day because of the low sun, Commander just saw off Rhinestone in the long run-in.