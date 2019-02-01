Darren Weir: Australian trainer in welfare scandal charged by stewards

Weir has won more than 30 races at the elite Grade One level

Top trainer Darren Weir and two other men have been charged by stewards and face suspension in the Australian racing scandal.

On Wednesday, police seized a firearm, a substance believed to be cocaine, and four illegal Taser-type devices at the Melbourne Cup-winner's stables.

Now Weir, assistant trainer Jarrod McLean and stable employee Tyson Kermond must answer charges brought by Racing Victoria.

Weir faces six charges, including three of possessing an electronic device designed to shock horses into running faster.

The 48-year-old, who claimed a landmark win in the 2015 Melbourne Cup when jockey Michelle Payne won aboard Prince Of Penzance, is also charged with failing to help the inquiry and conduct prejudicial to the interests of horse racing.

The trio have declined to comment on the allegations.