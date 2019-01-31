Darren Weir: Australian trainer questioned in corruption and welfare scandal

Weir has won more than 30 races at the elite Grade One level

Leading trainer Darren Weir and two other men have been questioned by stewards in the Australian horse racing corruption and welfare scandal.

On Wednesday, police seized a firearm, a substance believed to be cocaine, and four illegal Taser-type devices at the Melbourne Cup-winner's stables.

Weir, assistant trainer Jarrod McLean and stable employee Tyson Kermond were questioned by Racing Victoria.

"We have been advised not to comment," said McLean as he arrived on Thursday.

A Racing Victoria statement said: "The stewards adjourned their inquiry to consider the information they have at hand and obtain legal advice."

On Wednesday, local media reported that Weir was one of three men - aged 48, 38 and 26 - arrested, although the police did not confirm this.

The trio were released without charge by officers and have yet to comment fully on the allegations, with Weir planning to carry on running horses while the inquiry continues.

Weir, McLaren and Kermond arrived at Racing Victoria headquarters in Melbourne mid-afternoon and left several hours later.

Weir has won more than 30 races at the elite Grade One level, but is best known for his landmark Melbourne Cup triumph in 2015 with the 100-1 outsider Prince Of Penzance.

Michelle Payne made history when becoming the first female jockey to win the 'race that stops a nation'. There is no indication she is involved in the inquiry.

The raids took place at stables in Warrnambool and Ballarat and police said the three men arrested would be questioned over "sporting integrity matters".

Police are investigating claims of obtaining financial advantage by deception, and engaging in conduct that corrupts or would corrupt a betting outcome.

The investigation leading to the raid began in August and includes allegations of bet rigging and animal cruelty offences.

The seized devices are known sometimes as 'jiggers' - and in conjunction with a jockey's whip can give a horse an electric shock aimed at making them go faster.

Assistant police commissioner Neil Paterson told reporters he believed footage existed of them in use.

"The allegation is that they may be used against a horse... with the aim of improving their performance on a particular race day," Paterson added.

Asked if he knew about the items and why they were at the stables, McLean replied: "No."

When McLean said he did not know why he had been called to meet stewards, he was asked why he would attend in that case.

"It's all part of the process," he said.