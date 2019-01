Racing began at Chepstow in 1926

Icy conditions are threatening Friday's race meeting at Chepstow with an inspection planned for 14:00 GMT on Thursday.

Course management said on social media "the recent frost and snow forecast" has cast doubt on the meeting.

They will issue an update after the inspection.

Friday's first race is due at 13:30 GMT and the last at 16:35 GMT with temperatures set to stay close to freezing in the meantime.