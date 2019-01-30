Grand National 2019: Ronnie Wood, Sir Alex Ferguson enter horses in race

Ronnie Wood and jockey Barry Geraghty with Sandymount Duke, which is rated as a 66-1 chance for this year's Grand National

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood is among a number of celebrity owners with horses entered for this year's Grand National at Aintree on 6 April.

Wood, 71, bred and owns Sandymount Duke, stabled with the Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer Jessica Harrington.

The 10-year-old is one of a record 47 Irish-trained entries - including last year's winner Tiger Roll - among a total of 112 hopefuls at this stage.

A maximum field of 40 runners will take on the 30 fences in Liverpool.

Other leading contenders include Scotland's 2017 victor One For Arthur and the Welsh National winner Elegant Escape.

Manchester United's legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who is a joint owner of last month's King George VI Chase winner Clan Des Obeaux, is also hoping to have a runner in this year's National, with Give Me A Copper.

He part-owns the nine-year-old with daytime TV presenter Jeremy Kyle, who also has a share in Black Corton. Bryony Frost regularly rides Black Corton for trainer Paul Nicholls and would be bidding to become the first female jockey to win the marathon contest.

Tiger Roll, trained by Gordon Elliott - who also won in 2007 with Silver Birch - held on by a head from fast-finishing compatriot Pleasant Company in a 'green sweep' for the Irish, who claimed the first four places last year.

The diminutive gelding, currently 20-1 joint favourite, has the Cross-Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival as his main seasonal target, but would be the first horse since triple winner Red Rum in the 1970s to win consecutive stagings of the National.

Elliott, with 22, has the most entries for the 172nd running of the race, which is run over more than four-and-a-quarter miles and features fences such as Becher's Brook, Canal Turn and The Chair.

His contingent also contains last year's third Bless The Wings, recent Thyestes Chase runner-up Alpha Des Obeaux and the 2018 Irish Grand National hero General Principle.