Bryony Frost rides Frodon to win on Cheltenham Festival Trials Day

Bryony Frost held off favourite and Welsh Grand National winner Elegant Escape to win on board Frodon

Bryony Frost rode Frodon to a fourth victory at Cheltenham in the Cotswold Chase on Festival Trials Day.

Frodon repelled the charge of Welsh Grand National winner Elegant Escape to win by three-quarters of a length.

Trainer Paul Nicholls said the victory would earn a tilt at the Gold Cup in six weeks' time, with his odds cut to as little as 14-1.

Elsewhere, Paisley Park became the new favourite for the Stayers' Hurdle after securing victory in the Cleeve Hurdle.

Paisley Park has already earned wins at Aintree, Haydock and Ascot this season for blind owner and Prince fan Andrew Gemmell, who named the horse after the former pop star's huge home and recording studio complex in Minnesota.

Ridden by Aidan Coleman, he was a 100-30 favourite to complete the four-timer in this Grade Two event before winning his fourth race in four starts.

Trainer Emma Lavelle's charge finished 12 lengths ahead of West Approach, with Black Op the best of the rest a further two lengths away in third.

Paisley Park analysis

Paisley Park, ridden by Aidan Coleman, eased to victory in the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham

BBC 5 live horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

This doesn't often happen - a horse starts his season by winning a couple of races, steps up to Grade One level and does it again, and then, with expectations by now growing fast, retains his form with an impressive runaway success like Paisley Park's.

The bubble so often bursts. And for racing to have a horse as favourite for a major festival prize, that represents an owner-trainer-jockey combo team that is not the one of the 'usual suspects', is another big plus as it tries to sell itself in an ever-crowded market.

Good stuff too from Sam Spinner (fourth), much better than of late.

Frodon is 'brave and awesome'

Nicholls said of Frodon's win: "I don't think he has the pace to win a Ryanair. I think the Gold Cup is more suitable for him as he stays,"

"I just said to [owner] Paul Vogt beforehand that he has had six or seven weeks off and he looked a gallop short and will improve for today.

"But that was astonishing. He loves the track and is improving rapidly. In a year that is quite open, I'm definitely dead keen to go."

Frost said: "I say it all the time - he is a complete pleasure (to ride). I've never ridden a horse that has a heart like him and over the last two it is visible for everyone to see.

"You can see how brave and awesome he is. He is the most amazing person and when I call upon on him, he answers every time.

"It's great Mr and Mrs Vogt have kept me on him after losing my claim. That was a day I could have lost him. Imagine losing a horse like him in your career."