King George Chase: Nicky Henderson's Altior out of showpiece fixture
- From the section Horse Racing
Nicky Henderson's unbeaten Champion Chase hero Altior has been withdrawn from next week's King George VI Chase at Kempton.
The eight-year-old has been omitted alongside Patrick Kelly's Presenting Percy.
Henderson-trained Might Bite hopes to defend his crown in the 26 December showpiece race.
This year's Cheltenham Gold Cup victor Native River and Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Bristol De Mai are included.
The 11-horse line-up also features 2016 King George hero Thistlecrack,
Record nine-time King George-winning trainer Paul Nicholls will go for a 10th victory with Politologue, who is set to run over three miles for the first time, and Clan Des Obeaux.
Mark Bradstock's 2015 Gold Cup winner Coneygree, Jane Williams-trained Tea For Two, Ruth Jefferson's stable star Waiting Patiently and last year's runner-up Double Shuffle - trained by Tom George - complete the starters.
Gordon Elliott's mare Shattered Love is hoping to become the first Irish-trained winner since Kicking Kick in 2005.