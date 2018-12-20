King George Chase: Nicky Henderson's Altior out of showpiece fixture

From the section

Nicky Henderson has withdrawn his Champion Chase hero

Nicky Henderson's unbeaten Champion Chase hero Altior has been withdrawn from next week's King George VI Chase at Kempton.

The eight-year-old has been omitted alongside Patrick Kelly's Presenting Percy.

Henderson-trained Might Bite hopes to defend his crown in the 26 December showpiece race.

This year's Cheltenham Gold Cup victor Native River and Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Bristol De Mai are included.

The 11-horse line-up also features 2016 King George hero Thistlecrack,

Record nine-time King George-winning trainer Paul Nicholls will go for a 10th victory with Politologue, who is set to run over three miles for the first time, and Clan Des Obeaux.

Mark Bradstock's 2015 Gold Cup winner Coneygree, Jane Williams-trained Tea For Two, Ruth Jefferson's stable star Waiting Patiently and last year's runner-up Double Shuffle - trained by Tom George - complete the starters.

Gordon Elliott's mare Shattered Love is hoping to become the first Irish-trained winner since Kicking Kick in 2005.