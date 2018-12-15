The New One: Nigel Twiston-Davies confirms retirement of hurdler

The New One has earned over £1m in prize money for the Twiston-Davies team

Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies has confirmed that hurdler The New One has been retired.

The 10-year-old - a winner of 20 races, including six at Cheltenham - was pulled up by Sam Twiston-Davies as he went for a record fourth success in the International Hurdle on Saturday.

The New One won two Group One races and over £1m in prize money for the Twiston-Davies team.

"It's very emotional," trainer Twiston-Davies said.

"It was great to see him enjoy himself but Sam said, when push comes to shove, he doesn't have it in him any more.

"I'm absolutely gutted. Where can I find another one like him from? I really hoped he would come back today. There are absolutely no excuses."

The New One has been a stalwart on the top-level hurdling scene since claiming a first Group One victory in the two-mile-five-furlong novices' hurdle at the 2013 Cheltenham Festival.

He was unfortunate not to win the Champion Hurdle the following season when suffering a troubled passage, but made amends when adding another Group One win in the Aintree Hurdle.

The New One also has three International Hurdle successes on his record of 20 wins in 40 starts.

Twiston-Davies added: "There have been lots of special moments and lots of disappointments as he should have won the Champion Hurdle but he didn't.

"He was a great help getting Sam going. He has been the most wonderful horse. He has been part of the family. He is not going away anywhere and we will look after him."