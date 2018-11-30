Doncaster meeting abandoned after horse slips

Doncaster stages the St Leger Stakes, the fifth Classic of the Flat season, every September

Friday's meeting at Doncaster was abandoned midway through the card after the course was deemed unfit.

In the fifth race of the afternoon, six-year-old Joueur Bresilien, ridden by Aidan Coleman, slipped on the bend.

A delegation of jockeys and officials inspected the track, after which it was decided not to run the final two races.

Doncaster officials said they will irrigate and work on the track in an effort to ensure Saturday's seven-race programme goes ahead as planned.

Clerk of the course Roderick Duncan said: "The consensus was it wasn't safe. None of us want to see horses coming down like that."

A statement from Doncaster Races said: "Refurbished turf, combined with drying conditions throughout the day, have caused slippery conditions."