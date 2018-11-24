Betfair Chase: Bristol De Mai lands victory in Haydock thriller

Haydock specialist Bristol De Mai got the better of Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Native River and runner-up Might Bite to land the Betfair Chase for the second year in a row.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained horse, ridden by Daryl Jacob, claimed an easy victory in last year's race at Haydock.

Despite that most of the interest going into this year's race had surrounded Native River and Might Bite.

But the 13-2 winner was in contention throughout and outstayed his rivals.

