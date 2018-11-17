Baron Alco wins BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham for Gary and Jamie Moore

Jamie Moore rides Baron Alco to victory in Cheltenham

Baron Alco stayed out of trouble to win an incident-packed BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham for trainer Gary Moore and his jockey son Jamie.

The seven-year-old, who went off at 8-1, moved clear late on after several fancied horses fell or were pulled up.

Bryony Frost rode 16-1 chance Frodon into second, two lengths adrift, with Guitar Pete (12-1) third and 6-1 favourite Mister Whitaker fourth.

"Thank goodness the owners talked me into running him," said Gary Moore.

"The horse is all heart. I was going to take him out, as I thought the ground was quick enough."

Earlier, Richard Johnson rode the Philip Hobbs-trained Rock The Kasbah to victory in the BetVictor.com Handicap Chase.

The 9-1 chance beat Royal Vacation (14-1), with Coneygree (12-1) third in his first race of the season.

Coneygree, the 11-year-old 2015 Gold Cup winner, is now in contention to run in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on 26 December.

Sara Bradstock, assistant trainer to husband Mark, said: "I'm nearly in tears. To have him back is wonderful.

"He had every right to be a bit tired - look at the way he stayed on for third.

"He could possibly go for the King George. He has not made it through December before without going lame."