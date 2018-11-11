Jockey Evan Daly narrowly avoids serious injury while jogging on Navan course

Evan Daly, left, narrowly avoids being trampled

A teenage jockey was lucky to escape serious injury as he obliviously jogged around a course as racehorses sped towards him.

Evan Daly, 18, narrowly avoided being trampled when running in his tracksuit on the track at Navan, Republic of Ireland, as the runners and riders competed in a novice hurdle race.

Daly, who was riding later in the meeting, initially did not hear the horses approaching as he was listening to music on his earphones, and had to swerve to the right at the last minute.

The jockey was cautioned by stewards at the course.

Their report said: "The stewards enquired into the reason why ET Daly, rider, was jogging on the racing line in the back straight during the running of this race.

"Evidence was heard from the rider concerned who apologised for what had occurred.

"Having considered all the evidence, the stewards cautioned the rider to be more careful when out on the course in future."

Daly, from County Galway, was the first jockey born in the 21st Century to ride a winner on an Irish racecourse when he triumphed aboard Roibeard at Fairyhouse in 2016.

Jockeys often run around tracks before racing to lose weight and get an idea of the conditions, but it is thought Daly made a mistake over the race schedule.

The two-mile Grade Three contest was won by Aramon, for trainer Willie Mullins.

The Gordon Elliott-trained favourite Apple's Jade returned to action with victory in the Lismullen Hurdle but it was overshadowed for owners Gigginstown House Stud after Identity Thief suffered a fatal injury.

Ballyoisin, trained by Enda Bolger, was an impressive winner of the Fortria Chase.