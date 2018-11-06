Melbourne Cup: Cross Counter first British-trained horse to wins Australia's famous race

Cross Counter has made history by becoming the first British-trained racehorse to win the Melbourne Cup.

Charlie Appleby saddled the winner, ridden by Kerrin McEvoy, in the 158th running of Australia's famous race.

Cross Counter led home a 1-2-3 for British-trained runners from Marmelo and A Prince Of Arran.

The winner is owned by Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin team, which also won the Derby at Epsom for the first time this year with Masar for Appleby.

