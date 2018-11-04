Douvan set to miss season after suffering another injury setback

Ruby Walsh rode Douvan to victory in the Arkle Challenge Trophy at Cheltenham in 2016 - one of eight grade one race wins for the eight-year-old

Leading chaser Douvan is set to miss all of this season after suffering another injury setback.

Trainer Willie Mullins said his horse has a tendon problem.

"I think he is [out for the season], unfortunately. It's the same leg that he had a problem with last year," said the Irish champion trainer.

The eight-year-old was unbeaten in 13 races after joining Mullins in 2014, a run that included successive Cheltenham Festival wins.

Douvan followed his Supreme Novices' Hurdle triumph at Cheltenham in 2015 with victory in the Arkle Trophy a year later.

However, the French-bred horse could only finish seventh in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Festival in 2017 and his injury restricted his campaign last season to unsuccessful outings at the Cheltenham and Punchestown festivals.

At last March's Champion Chase, he fell four fences from home while in the lead and was then beaten by stablemate Un De Sceaux at Punchestown.

"It's the tendon on the back of the pastern, which is a fairly rare injury," added Mullins on Sunday.

"It's a similar problem to what Dawn Run had many years ago, I think."