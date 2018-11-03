Breeders' Cup Mile: Expert Eye wins under Frankie Dettori

Frankie Dettori celebrates his win on Expert Eye
Frankie Dettori also won the Breeders' Cup Mile with Barathea in 1994

A brilliant Frankie Dettori ride saw Expert Eye produce a perfectly-timed run to win the Breeders' Cup Mile at Churchill Downs.

It was a first success in the prestigious Mile race for 10-time champion trainer Sir Michael Stoute.

The colt, wearing the colours of Khalid Abdullah, was off the pace early on and still had plenty to do in the straight

But he produced a devastating turn of foot to chase down Catapult and Analyze It in the final strides.

"Frankie was great on him," said Stoute. "He scared me a bit, but he was brilliant on him, he knew what was under him. He just got there in time."

