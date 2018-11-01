Down Royal Festival: Last year's star novice hurdler Samcro races on day one

Samcro is regarded as one of the stars of National Hunt

Last season's star novice Samcro will have just three rivals in the WKD Hurdle on the opening day of the Down Royal Festival on Friday.

Gordon Elliott's six-year-old won his first four starts - including the Cheltenham Novices' Hurdle - but then fell at the Punchestown Festival.

Despite that, Samcro is 11-4 favourite for the Champion Hurdle in March.

Willie Mullins' Galway Hurdle winner Sharjah, with Ruby Walsh on board, could test Samcro.

Sharjah is back over obstacles after a couple of disappointing outings on the flat since his Galway win in early August.

"He is fit and well and we are looking forward to getting him back over hurdles," Mullins said this week.

Iain Jardine's Scottish raider Bedrock bids for a second successive victory on Irish soil after landing a Grade Three prize at Tipperary last month while the other entry is Stuart Crawford's Schmidt who was a 100-1 shot in some bookmakers on Thursday.

Kennedy again on board Samcro

However, the main focus of day one at Down Royal will be on Samcro's performance, with Jack Kennedy again on board Elliott's star.

"He was a top-class novice hurdler last season and the race he won at Cheltenham has produced a number of previous champion hurdlers in Faugheen, Hardy Eustace and Istabraq," Elliott told Betfair.

"Samcro has a long way to go to be mentioned in the same breath as them but he's done absolutely everything that we have asked of him so far and I'm hoping that there's more to come.

"We'll get Friday out of the way first and we'll just taken things race by race, but he'll follow a traditional sort of path to Cheltenham."

The Down Royal Festival gets underway amid confusion over future racing at the Northern Ireland venue.

Two weeks ago, Down Royal's current management said that would leave the venue at the end of December and seek another track to host meetings following the failure to agree a new lease with the landowner.

However, landowner Merrion Group quickly responded to the announcement by insisting that it intended to continue horse racing at the Lisburn venue.

The venue's final card before the current management moves out will be on Boxing Day.