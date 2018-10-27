Winx wins fourth Cox Plate to make horse racing history

Jockey Hugh Bowman and trainer Chris Waller celebrate the record fourth Cox Plate win

Top Australian horse Winx has won for the 29th successive time to record a fourth Cox Plate victory in Melbourne.

The mare, the world's top-rated horse, raced clear on the final bend to finish ahead of British-trained Benbatl.

She has become the only horse to claims Australia's most prestigious weight-for-age race four times and is now undefeated in three years.

"Everyone watching gets so much joy and pleasure out of this wonderful horse," said jockey Hugh Bowman.

"The fact that she's been able to do it so many times consecutively just speaks volumes for the management of her."

The race, which is run over 2,040 metres, has been held since 1922.