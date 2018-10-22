Trainer Luca Cumani to retire in December after 43 years at Newmarket

Cumani also trained two Irish 1,000 Guineas winners

Veteran trainer Luca Cumani will retire in December after 43 years at Bedford House Stables in Newmarket.

The 69-year-old Italian won the Derby twice, with Kahyasi in 1988 and with High-Rise 10 years later.

He won the 1984 St Leger with Commanche Run and in 2003 trained Falbrav to four Group One race wins.

He said: "I've been very lucky to have so many great days. I don't like saying it's the end as no-one has died. We just decided on a change of direction."

Cumani, whose daughter Francesca works as a TV racing presenter, said: "I don't think Francesca will be giving up her job to start training any time soon, so we'll sell the yard and me and my wife Sara will live at the stud.

"I have decided this is a good moment to wind down. From next year I will devote all my energies to running our Fittocks stud."

Fellow Italian Frankie Dettori, who rode Falbrav to victory in the horse's final race in Hong Kong in December 2003, said: "Luca was my first port of call when I came to England, and provided the catalyst for my career.

"He always was a great horseman, rider and judge of a race."