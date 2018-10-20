Champions Day: Cracksman defends Champions Stakes as John Gosden seals treble

Qipco British Champions Day Venue: Ascot Racecourse Date: Saturday 20 October Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live Race times: 13:25-16:30 BST (Champion Stakes 15:50)

Cracksman successfully defended the Champion Stakes as trainer John Gosden claimed a treble at Ascot.

Frankie Dettori surged clear on the 5-6 favourite, son of the legendary Frankel and in blinkers for the first time.

Sir Michael Stoute's Crystal Ocean finished six lengths back in second, with outsider Subway Dancer third.

Gosden also triumphed with Roaring Lion - who one a fourth Group One in securing the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes - and Stradivarius in the first race.

