British Champions Day: Cracksman and Roaring Lion among the Ascot favourites

Qipco British Champions Day Date: Saturday 20 October Venue: Ascot Racecourse Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live Race times: 13:25-16:30 BST (Champion Stakes 15:50)

It's a bit like the racecourse on which it's staged: after initial sniping, most sceptics can't really remember what they didn't like about British Champions Day at Ascot.

Most of the disapproving mutters about the £200m, 18-month redevelopment of the Royal track when it opened up again in 2006 have gone quiet.

And the same now applies to Champions Day, the bringing together on one October afternoon of the end-of-season features previously spread, over a three-week period, between Ascot and Newmarket.

When introduced in 2011, concerns were raised about the likelihood of wet autumnal conditions being bad for the horses and bad for the crowds.

However, with measures in place aimed at ensuring the most favourable racing surface, whatever the weather, and crowd levels reasonably healthy, Flat racing goes into its eighth Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday with rain-softened going, yes, but with a spring in its step.

At nearly £4.5m, British racing's richest programme has attracted some of Europe's leading runners and riders, all trying to emulate among others the great Frankel, a winner on the first two stagings of Champions Day at Ascot.

Gosden expected to roar on another cracking day

Few trainers can have ever gone into such a marquee event with quite the quantity of star players as trainer John Gosden does this time, many of them to be ridden by Frankie Dettori.

A wealth of talent - Cracksman in the Champion Stakes, Roaring Lion (Queen Elizabeth II Stakes), Stradivarius (Long Distance Cup) and Lah Ti Dar (Fillies and Mares) - are just those at the head of the Gosden challenge.

Most attention, however, is on the squad's two highest profile and, it seems, most colourful names: Cracksman and Roaring Lion.

Cracksman, a son of Frankel, who'll probably be racing for the final time, goes for a repeat in the £1.3m Champion Stakes centrepiece, his first run since a surprise defeat - following two Group One race victories - at Royal Ascot in June.

Roaring Lion, not the mount of Dettori but of his owner's retained jockey Oisin Murphy, took time to reach top gear this season, but has recently scored a thrilling Group One hat-trick in the Eclipse Stakes at Sandown, York's International Stakes and in the Irish Champion Stakes, Leopardstown.

Cracksman will face other Gosden runners Monarchs Glen and Maverick Wave in the feature race on Champions Day

The mile-long £1.16m QEII became his target as opposed to the longer Champion Stakes because of the rain-softened going.

Gosden said: "Cracksman hasn't had an ideal year and, of course, we've had the hottest, driest summer since 1976 which isn't exactly his ground. He's in top order.

"At Royal Ascot, he wasn't quite mentally with us; he got very interested in the girls [fillies] coming back from the Windsor Forest [Stakes] and obviously caught a little whiff of them and was rather keener to get over the hedge and say hello to them.

"For Roaring Lion, it was a cold and miserable winter and we had no spring and he just wasn't with us - he's an American [bred] boy and wasn't expecting this kind of boring weather. I've never had a horse get bigger and stronger like he has.

"He was a playboy during the winter, a real lad, who if he went into town you'd have to make sure he didn't start a fight, [but] he came good with racing and training - it's got him disciplined and professional."

The powerful Gosden team, which has also recorded notable successes with the now dual Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Enable and unbeaten two-year-old Too Darn Hot, is itself roaring towards securing the trainer a third championship. Champions Day will wrap it up.

Champions Day schedule (all times BST) 13:25 Long Distance Cup - two miles 14:00 Sprint Stakes - six furlongs (Group One) 14:35 Fillies and Mares Stakes - one mile, four furlongs (Group One) 15:10 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes - one mile (Group One) 15:45 Champion Stakes - one mile, two furlongs (Group One) 16:25 Balmoral Handicap - one mile

Murphy's the man

While 2018 goes down as a stellar season for the Qatar Racing-owned Roaring Lion, it rates as an even more significant year for his jockey Oisin Murphy.

As well as recording three Group One wins on Roaring Lion - the Eclipse Stakes was a landmark first in the UK - Murphy has won top-level races at Glorious Goodwood and at Haydock, plus in Dubai, France and Germany, and he's become a real 'go-to' rider for occasions big and small.

The 23-year-old nephew of Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey and trainer Jim Culloty has actually won more races than any other rider so far this year, but it's Silvestre De Sousa who's champion as the title race runs during the 'core' season from the 2,000 Guineas in May to Champions Day.

Judged on recent months, however, you'd need to be pretty brave to bet against Murphy one day taking the championship.

Oisin Murphy celebrates winning the Irish Champion Stakes on Roaring Lion at Leopardstown in September

Any other business...