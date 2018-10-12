Newmarket: Iridessa gives Joseph O'Brien first Group One training win in Britain

Joseph O'Brien (left) only started training in June 2016

Joseph O'Brien's brilliant start to his training career took another step forward as Iridessa provided his first Group One winner in Britain.

The 14-1 shot, ridden by Wayne Lordan, took the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket from Hermosa and Pretty Pollyanna.

O'Brien, whose father Aidan sent out the runner-up, started his training career in 2016 and has saddled winners of the Melbourne Cup and Irish Derby.

"I couldn't say we expected to win, but we always loved the filly," he said.

The 25-year-old former jockey won the race as a rider four years ago on Together Forever, trained by his father.

Analysis

BBC racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

So, another milestone for Joseph O'Brien, whose fledgling training career goes from strength to strength.

This first Group One prize in the UK is added to his success in the Melbourne Cup and Irish Derby, as well as other top-level prizes including over jumps at home in Ireland, and all less than two and a half years after he started.

After some efforts you'd categorise as pleasing, the win was a considerable jump forward by Iridessa and she managed it without really getting the run of the race, willingly answering the calls of Wayne Lordan in the saddle