Enable and Dettori win Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe for second year in a row

Enable won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe by a short neck from Sea of Class

Frankie Dettori piloted odds-on favourite Enable to victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe for the second year in a row at ParisLongchamp.

The four-year-old filly is the first British-trained horse to win Europe's richest race twice.

Sea of Class came from a long way behind to finish second, with Cloth of Stars third.

Enable, trained by John Gosden, becomes the eighth horse to win twice, while Dettori now has six Arc victories.

Enable has missed much of the current campaign through injury following last year's win at temporary host venue Chantilly, but made an impressive comeback with victory at Kempton last month.

"It's not been the preparation we wanted, it has been very difficult, and we had a hiccup between Kempton and here with a slight temperature thing, so it has not been easy," trainer Gosden told ITV Racing.

"She was not at her best today. I have had a difficult year with her, it is entirely down to the filly and her guts and a lovely ride from Frankie.

"She has got the job done and it is down to her mind, she is a wonderful filly."