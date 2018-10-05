Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Enable heads field at ParisLongchamp

Enable wins the 2017 Arc
Enable won the 2017 Arc, which was held at Chantilly, by two and a half lengths from Cloth Of Stars
Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Date: Sunday, 7 October Time: 15:05 BST Venue: ParisLongchamp racecourse Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live

Last year's winner Enable will bid to follow up under Frankie Dettori in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

The four-year-old filly, trained in Newmarket by John Gosden, is seeking to become the eighth horse to win Europe's richest race for the second time.

"Even in my long career, she's a once-in-a-lifetime horse," Dettori, 48, told the BBC before the $5m (£4.4m) contest.

Another filly, Sea Of Class, is second favourite behind Enable.

The Irish and Yorkshire Oaks winner, trained by William Haggas, was given a supplementary entry at a cost of 120,000 euros (£107,000).

She will bid to emulate her sire, Seas The Stars, who won the big race in 2009.

The other British-trained challengers are Defoe, for Roger Varian, and Sylvester Kirk's Salouen.

Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien's five-strong team is headed by the past two St Leger victors - Kew Gardens and Capri - alongside Hunting Horn, Nelson and Magical.

Frenchman Andre Fabre, who has saddled a record seven Arc winners but has not triumphed since Rail Link 12 years ago, is represented by 2017 runner-up Cloth Of Stars, plus Waldgeist and Talismanic.

