Cambridgeshire Stakes: Wissahickon and Frankie Dettori land comfortable win

Wissahickon (left) gave Frankie Dettori his second win in the Cambridgeshire

Jockey Frankie Dettori propelled Wissahickon to a comfortable victory in the Cambridgeshire Stakes at Newmarket.

A day after the 22nd anniversary of Dettori's seven winners at Ascot, the Italian's mount stormed clear to win by three-and-three-quarter lengths.

That followed drama in the paddock before the race, when the 47-year-old jockey and his 11-1 chance, trained by John Gosden, parted company.

They recovered to beat Mordin (16-1), Via Via (33-1) and Sabador (25-1).

This was Dettori's second win in the race after success Halling - also trained by Gosden - in 1994.

Wissahickon, having won three of his previous four starts this season, settled towards the rear of a group that raced on the far side of the track.

Dettori angled his mount towards the centre of the course with a couple of furlongs to run, and he quickly made his way through the field, taking the lead from Via Via passing the final furlong marker.

From there the result was never in doubt, with Dettori only having to push Wissahickon out to the line.

Irish Cambridgeshire winner Kenya was the 8-1 favourite to provide trainer Aidan O'Brien with a big-race four-timer on the day, but finished well-beaten after racing prominently.

Earlier, the O'Brien-trained Fairyland, ridden by son Donnacha, denied The Mackem Bullet for a second time this season in a thrilling climax to the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket.

The 6-1 winner looked to be travelling much the better entering the final furlong but the 25-1 shot refused to go down without a fight and there was just a neck between them at the line.

It gave the Ballydoyle team a big-race treble thanks to wins for Mohawk, in the Royal Lodge, and Ten Sovereigns, who maintained his unbeaten record with victory in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes.