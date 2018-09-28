Cheltenham Racecourse reunited with original Gold Cup trophy

The current Gold Cup (left) and the original version, which will be used next year

Cheltenham Racecourse has been reunited with its original Gold Cup trophy, which dates back almost a century, and will present it to winners from 2019.

The trophy, first awarded 94 years ago, was offered to the course by a private owner who had kept it in a bank vault since the 1970s.

It will replace the current Gold Cup, which has been in use since 1972.

The original will now be mounted on a plinth bearing the names of every horse to have won the famous steeplechase.

It weighs 644 grams of nine carat gold and is plated in 18 carat gold to give it a rich colour.

Ian Renton, the Gloucestershire racecourse's boss, said: "To bring the first ever Cheltenham Gold Cup back to its rightful home and to use it as the perpetual trophy moving forwards really demonstrates the rich history and heritage of the race.

"It's a beautiful, decorative trophy, dating back almost 100 years, and it will sit perfectly on the winner's podium come March next year."

Cider firm Magners has signed a four-year deal with Jockey Club Racecourses to replace internet service provider Timico as sponsor of the Gold Cup from next year.

The first trophy, presented in 1924 after Red Splash's victory, has been restored