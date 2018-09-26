Sam Morshead: Perth racecourse manager & former leading jump jockey dies aged 63

By Cornelius Lysaght

BBC horse racing correspondent

Sam Morshead, the former leading jump jockey and manager of Perth racecourse, has died aged 63 after a long illness.

Morshead rode principally for the powerful stable of Fred and Mercy Rimell during the 1970s and 80s.

He was credited with masterminding the award-winning success of Britain's most northerly racecourse at Perth.

Morshead received an MBE for services to horse racing last year during a ceremony at the Palace Of Holyrood.

Poignantly, the news comes ahead of the start of the final fixture of the year at Perth on Wednesday.

