Sam Morshead: Perth racecourse manager & former leading jump jockey dies aged 63

Sam Morshead, the former leading jump jockey and manager of Perth racecourse, has died aged 63 after a long illness.

Morshead rode principally for the powerful stable of Fred and Mercy Rimell during the 1970s and 80s.

He was credited with masterminding the award-winning success of Britain's most northerly racecourse at Perth.

Morshead received an MBE for services to horse racing last year during a ceremony at the Palace Of Holyrood.

Poignantly, the news comes ahead of the start of the final fixture of the year at Perth on Wednesday.