Cieren Fallon: Son of six-time champion jockey Kieren wins first race

Cieren Fallon made his riding debut last month

Apprentice jockey Cieren Fallon - the 19-year-old son of six-time champion Kieren Fallon - has recorded his first victory on only his third ride.

The Irishman won Monday's seven-furlong 17:50 BST race at Leicester on 25-1 outsider Plucky Dip.

Fallon Jr - whose mother Julie Bowker was also a successful rider - took the lead in the final furlong and held on to win by half a length.

His father enjoyed more than 2,700 wins in his career before retiring in 2016.

Analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

A special moment this for a sport that revels in nothing more than a 'good' pedigree, four-legged or two. Cieren Fallon, who's made a notably bright start with two second places before this, is also son of a jockey mother in Julie Bowker, who was previously married to Kieren.

Fallon Jr seems to take things comfortably in his stride. Considering his dad won well over 2,000 races, including the Epsom Derby three times prior to his retirement from a highly colourful as well as successful career, that's probably just as well.