Ayr Gold Cup: Favourite Son Of Rest and outsider Baron Bolt in dead-heat photo finish

Son Of Rest and Baron Bolt shared the £125,000 first prize

The Ayr Gold Cup finished in a dead-heat as favourite Son Of Rest and outsider Baron Bolt could not be separated in a photo finish.

Son Of Rest, who went off at 5-1, was looking to become the first Irish-trained winner over the six-furlong trip for trainer Fozzy Stack.

Jockey Chris Hayes took Son Of Rest clear inside the final furlong before Cameron Noble fought back on the Paul Cole-trained Baron Bolt.

Flying Pursuit (12-1) finished third.

"Just under a furlong to go I thought it was too soon, but he got me out of trouble," Hayes told ITV Racing.

Baron Bolt jockey Noble added: "I would rather share it than take second."