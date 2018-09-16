Irish St Leger: Aidan O'Brien completes weekend classic double after Curragh win

Ryan Moore rode both of Aidan O'Brien's weekend St Leger winners

Aidan O'Brien completed a weekend St Leger double as his Flag of Honour won the Irish classic after Kew Gardens' triumph at Doncaster on Saturday.

Flag of Honour, the 2-1 favourite, clinched a dominant win for the trainer as his son Joseph's Irish Derby winner Latrobe was nearly three lengths back.

Ryan Moore, also on board Kew Gardens at Garden, had Flag of Honour in the lead from the off before pulling clear.

John Gosden's Weekender, ridden by Frankie Dettori, took third place.

The victory gave O'Brien his fifth Irish St Leger success after the triumphs of Yeats (2007), Septimus (2008) and Order Of St George (2015 and 2017).

On Saturday, Kew Gardens' win earned a sixth Doncaster St Leger triumph for the Ballydoyle-based trainer.

O'Brien said that he is mulling over whether to send Flag of Honour to Australia for the Melbourne Cup on 6 November.

"He has an entry in the Melbourne Cup, but I'll have to talk to the lads and see what they'd like to do."

Earlier, O'Brien was denied in the Vincent O'Brien National Stakes as the Charlie Appleby-trainer Quorto maintained his unbeaten record with a classy victory.

The victory in the Group One race saw Quorto being cut from 12-1 to 8-1 for next year's 2000 Guineas.

In Sunday's race, he faced stiff opposition in the shape of O'Brien's Anthony Van Dyck, winner of three of his four races prior to this, but Quorto was still sent off the 11-8 favourite.

While Anthony Van Dyck did stick to his task gamely to finish second, Quorto was always holding him at bay as he finished one and a quarter lengths clear with another O'Brien horse Christmas in third spot.