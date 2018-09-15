St Leger: Aidan O'Brien's Kew Gardens beats Lah Ti Dar

Ryan Moore and Kew Gardens (right) beat previously unbeaten Lah Ti Dar (left) to the line

Aidan O'Brien's 3-1 shot Kew Gardens claimed the final classic of the year, the St Leger Stakes at Doncaster.

The two-and-a-quarter lengths win was a third classic of 2018 for O'Brien, who had five runners in the field of 12.

Victory for Kew Gardens, who was ninth in June's Derby, adds to success in the Group One Grand Prix de Paris in July.

Unbeaten 7-4 favourite Lah Ti Dar, ridden by Frankie Dettori and owned by Lord Lloyd Webber, was second in the one-mile, six-and-a-half-furlong race.

It was a sixth St Leger for O'Brien, his 31st classic in total, and a second successive victory in the Doncaster showpiece for the trainer with jockey Ryan Moore, following last year's triumph with Capri.

"It was very smooth," said Moore, who recorded his 11th classic win. "He's a very uncomplicated horse and he tries very hard. He's got a great attitude to life and he picked up really well. He's a super horse."

More to follow.